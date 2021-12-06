Katrina-Vicky marriage confirmed: So we finally have a confirmation on the wedding of the year – Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are really tying the knot and designer Arpita Mehta confirmed the same on Instagram. In her post talking about the gorgeous white saree that Katrina wore on Sunday night was designed by Arpita. On Monday morning, she took to Instagram to share a picture of the actor being papped at the residence of Vicky Kaushal three days before the wedding and called her the ‘bride-to-be’ in the caption. Arpita’s post read, “The most awaited bride-to-be @katrinakaif, looking flawless in our Mother of pearl classic tiered ruffle sari, With lavender and gold hand embroidered blouse and cowrie shell detailing for her first pre-wedding event 🤍 (sic).”Also Read - Omicron: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Urges People Not To Panic Amid Growing Concern Over New Covid Variant

Katrina and Vicky reportedly got their marriage registered on Sunday evening at the latter's house in Mumbai in front of their respective family members. Blushing and smiling Katrina who was clicked by the paparazzi outside Vicky's building, looked absolutely radiant in white. She wore a ruffled white saree from the designer's signature collection and teamed it up with a backless blouse with mirror detailing. Check out Katrina Kaif's pictures from outside Vicky Kaushal's residence here:

Earlier, actor Gajraj Rao took a jibe at the whole buzz around Vicky-Katrina’s wedding and the reports of the guests not being allowed to click pictures. In a sarcastic post in his Instagram stories, the Badhaai Ho actor wrote, “Selfie nahi lene dega, to mai nahi aa raha byah main… (sic).”

Vicky and Katrina are getting married at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in the Sawai Madhopur area of Jaipur in Rajasthan. The couple is expected to have three-day wedding festivities where who’s who from the film industry are invited. A list of 120 guests has been finalised by the teams and all the guests are required to carry either a negative RTPCR test report or the vaccination certificate. For more updates on the wedding of the year, check out the LIVE BLOG here.