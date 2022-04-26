Koffee With Karan Season 7 Kickstarts in May: Filmmaker Karan Johar will soon wrap up his directorial venture Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in May to start the new season of Koffee With Karan. Karan, who is the host in the celebrity talk show is expected to begin shooting for Season 7 in mid-May. According to a report by Pinkvilla, prominent Bollywood celebs will be part of the show. Check out this post by Karan Johar on his Instagram handle:Also Read - Karan Johar Is All Set To Return With Koffee With Karan Season 7, Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani , Anil Kapoor Expected To Be Seen - Watch

Koffee With Karan Season 7 to Have Big-Wigs!

According to a Pinkvilla source, “Karan is currently shooting for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and it’s in May when he will wrap up a major chunk of the film. One calling it a schedule wrap, Karan will commence his work on his chat show, Koffee with Karan. The planning and pre-production has already begun and the team is now all ready to start shooting from mid-May.” Reportedly, Akshay Kumar, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Siddharth Malhotra, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Neetu Singh, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Siddhant Chaturvedi are among the guest list. Also Read - Varun Dhawan-Alia Bhatt All Set to Return With 'Dulhania' Franchise

RaAlia to Appear in KWK!

As per the recent speculations the newlywed couples, Ranbir-Alia and Vicky-Katrina are expected to spill the beans about their close-knit wedding ceremonies. Post the much hyped break up gossip, rumoured couple Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are also expected to come clean on their relationship status. Pushpa: The Rise fame Rashmika Mandana who is quite popular on social media will be a fresh face on the show from the South industry. Akshay Kumar could also appear on the show and might choose to open up on the recent Pan Masala controversy for which he received backlash from his fans. Check out this post by Karan on his Instagram handle:

Karan to Work on His Epic Drama With Ranveer-Vicky!

Karan will also begin his ambitious magnum opus Takht after the completion of Rocky Aur…’ and KWK. The historical epic drama is based on the Mughal crown prince Dara Shikoh and his relationship with his younger brother Aurangzeb. Ranveer Singh and Vicky Kaushal play Dara and Aurangzeb respectively. The film has a stellar cast comprising Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor and Jahnvi Kapoor.

For more updates on Koffee With Karan 7 and Karan Johar check out this space at India.com.