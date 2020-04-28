Veteran Bollywood actor Shabana Azmi has announced that she will be helping around 10 lakh people across the country and has fed meals and provided ration and sanitation products to people in over 172 districts. She said that she has provided help to daily wage workers as well as migrants. Also Read - Sheer Qorma Trailer: Shabana Azmi, Swara Bhasker, Divya Dutta Bring Beauty, Sensitivity, Courage And Homosexuality

Making the announcement on micro-blogging site Twitter, Shabana wrote, "Am both proud n thankful dat @ActionAidIndia n partners hve been able 2 reach more than 10 lakh individuals, across 172 districts in 21 states n 1union territory.We hve provided dry rations cooked meals n sanitation products as relief measures.Thank you to all our contributors ."

Indian celebrity chef Vikas Khanna also tweeted and revealed that Shabana Azmi has been contributing a lot of ration to old age homes as well as orphanages. He said, ""5 mins ago, we reached 50 cities all over India distributing over 200 Quintals Dry Rations. Huge round of applause for @NDRFHQ Officers for working 24/7 on this mission to feed Old-Age Homes and Orphanages. And biggest thank to Ma and @AzmiShabana for checking on me 24/7." Shabana responded humbly and wrote, "I hope you are less stressed now Hibiscus."

Shabana Azmi recently shared a video on Twitter in which the veteran actor was seen requesting poeple to help the elderly amid the nationwide lockdown.Shabana said, “During this lockdown, I have noticed that the young have become more caring and responsible towards their elders. Some are picking up groceries from them and some are helping them cope with technology. It’s almost as if the roles have reversed, which is good because COVID-19 affects the seniors the most. So, look around you for elders because they are vulnerable, message them, and check on them regularly, and ask what kind of help they need, and share with us how you help them. Be there for them, without being around them. Pledge your support to the elderly, Is baar badon ke liye Jaago re.”