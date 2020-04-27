Shilpa Shetty Kundra and husband Raj Kundra have created their own version of modern Mahabharat at home amid the nation-wide lockdown. In a video shared by the actress on Instagram, we see the family in a funny adaptation of Mahabharat where their son Viaan is seen playing the role of the wicked Naarad Muni and how he created a fight between the husband and wife Also Read - Shilpa Shetty Pens Heartfelt Note on Expressing Gratitude to Parents- Watch Video

Sharing the video on photo-sharing app Instagram, Shilpa wrote, “Our modern-day Mahabharat. Daddyji aur Mummyji ke beech jung ched ke humaare Bete ji ne Sunday ka funda badal diya! Isiliye, our modern-day Mahabharat has modern-day problems and modern-day shastra. #SondaysBeLike Kaisa laga yeh yudh aapko? #sundaysbelike #sonday #mahabharat #fun #gratitude #love #laughs.”

The video in too cute and has been breaking the Internet as it has already garnered more than a million views within 3 hours.

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra have been very active on social media during the lockdown and keep sharing adorable photos as well as videos with son Viaan.

They recently shared a video in which they were seen excersing along with Viaan and the video was loved by fans

Shilpa Shetty and husband Raj Kundra welcomed their second child named Shamisha this year on February 15. They announced the news on social media and wrote, “Our prayers have been answered with a miracle. With gratitude in our hearts we are thrilled to announce the arrival of our little Angel. Samisha Shetty Kundra. Born on 15th February 2020 Junior SSK in the house,” Shilpa said. She even revealed the meaning behind her unique name. “Sa’ in Sanskrit is “to have”, and ‘Misha’ in Russian stands for “someone like God”. You personify this name – our Goddess Laxmi, and complete our family.”