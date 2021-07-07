Mumbai: Shilpa Shetty starrer Hungama 2 has become a talk of the town ever since the makers dropped the remix version of Chura Ke Dil Mera. The old classic song has been a favourite for decades and its recreated version did not go well with the netizens. Chura Ke Dil Mera 2.0 is recreated by original composer Anu Malik and has been crooned by Benny Dayal and Anmol Malik. Also Read - Dilip Kumar Dies: Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn Lead The Tributes on Twitter | Check Celeb Tweets

Many netizens called out the remix version as they were not pleased with the track. One user wrote, “They’ve completely ruined this iconic song man. #ChurakeDilMera was arguably the most iconic song of Akshay Kumar & Kumar Sanu.” Also Read - Filhaal 2: Akshay Kumar Stalking His ex is Not The Only Bad Thing About This Song | Watch Video

“#ChuraKeDilMera is one of my fav 90s songs ..choreography, chemistry between #AkshayKumar #ShilpaShetty, Kumar Sanu n Alka Yagnik’s combo ..everything was iconic ..STOP ruining 90s classics ..nothing can bring the old charm back”, wrote another. Also Read - Chura Ke Dil Mera 2.0 Out: Shilpa Shetty, Meezaan Jaaferi Do The Pelvic Thrust But Anybody Missing Akshay Kumar? | Watch Video

One more user tweeted, “They Couldn’t Match the 1% of the Original Song “Chura Ke Dil Mera” ….don’t spoil the old songs please..!”

Check Reactions Here:

Kumar Sanu also reacted to the new track and told HT, “Mujhe naya wala sunke bauhaut achha laga, in the voice of new singers. I didn’t know it was being recreated for this film. It was earlier planned for some other production, but done for another one.”

Alka Yagnik added, “But that is okay. It sounds cute, though very different from the original.”

Chura Ke Dil Mera 2.0’, a remix version of the song ‘Chura Ke Dil Mera Goriya Chali’ that also featured Shilpa Shetty, along with Akshay Kumar, from the 1994 film Main Khiladi Tu Anari.

Hungama 2 marks Priyadarshan’s comeback as a director after his last film Rangrezz in 2013. It is a remake of the 1994 Malayalam film Minnaram. The film also stars Pranitha Subhash, Rajpal Yadav, Ashutosh Rana, Johny Lever, Tiku Talsania, Manoj Joshi, among others. The romantic-comedy film will have a digital premiere on Disney Plus Hotstar on July 23.