Why Lata Mangeshkar Never Wore Footwear While Singing: The nightingale may have gone to her heavenly abode, but her legacy lives on. Late playback singer and Bharat Ratna Lata Manageshkar's musical journey and life anecdotes are being shared by prominent singers and artists in the show Naam Reh Jaayega. The mini series is dedicated to the Nightingale of India as her songs and memories are being relived by present day singers who are inspired by her till date.

When Lata Mangeshkar Performed at Royal Albert Hall!

According to a recent revelation the iconic artist never wore a footwear while she sang. While some might be surprised by this trivia but Lata, who only experienced fame and success with her melodious singing was never seen in a footwear while performing or during her song recordings. Singers Sonu Nigam and Javed Ali confirmed the same on Naam Reh Jaayega. Sonu said, "When Lataji got an opportunity to perform at the Royal Albert Hall, she was a bit confused. It was one of the most prestigious places to perform and it was a matter of pride for any singer to perform at that iconic place. Lataji was the first Indian singer to perform at the Royal Albert Hall. It was an honour not only for her but also for all Indians as well."

Lata Mangeshkar Never Sang Wearing Slippers!

For those wondering over the reason behind Dada Saheb Phalke recipient not wearing footwear Javed stated "There was a huge concert at Royal Albert Hall in London where Lataji was supposed to perform and Dilip saab was supposed to introduce her. As soon as Dilip saab introduce her Lataji came on stage without slippers." He further added, "When Dilip Kumar saw this, he told Lataji that this is England, its cold you may get sick but Lataji refused and said I never sing a song wearing slippers as for me its a prayer." Lata's father Deenanath Mangeshkar was a disciple of the classical Gwalior gharana. She was also tutored by maestros Aman Ali Khan Sahib and Amanat Khan.

Naam Reh Jaayega is an eight episode series airing on Star Plus. Eighteen biggest Indian singers including Sonu Nigam, Arijit Singh, Shankar Mahadevan, Nitin Mukesh, Neeti Mohan, Alka Yagnik, Sadhana Sargam, Udit Narayan, Shaan, Kumar Sanu, Amit Kumar, Jatin Pandit, Javed Ali, Aishwarya Majumdar, Sneha Pant, Pyarelal Ji, Palak Muchhal and Anwesha pay tribute to the late Padma awardee.

Episodes air at 7 pm, every Sunday. The show is conceived and directed by Gajendra Singh.

