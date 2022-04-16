Soni Razdan Gifts Expensive Watch To Ranbir: Actor Ranbir Kapoor has been gifted a luxury watch worth Rs 2.5 crore by none other than his mother-in-law Soni Razdan. According to a report by Bollywood Life Alia Bhatt’s mom Soni gifted a branded expensive watch to the Kapoor scion. Soni had earlier written an emotional post dedicated to Ranbir when the latter got married to Alia on April 14. Check out Soni’s Instagram post:Also Read - Eunuchs Come to Bless Newlyweds Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor, Take Rs 22K as Nek - Watch Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Soni Razdan (@sonirazdan)



Soni Calls Ranbir Her Son!

On daughter Alia’s wedding day Soni penned an emotional Instagram post referring Ranbir as her son. Soni posted a picture of RaAlia and captioned her post as, “They say you lose a daughter when you gain a son. I say we gain a wonderful son, a lovely warm family and my darling beautiful baby girl is right here with us always ♥️ 🤗🥂. Ranbir and Alia here’s wishing you so much love, light and happiness in your journey together. Your loving Maa ♥️♥️♥️.” Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt Raise A Toast To Their New Beginnings Just Like Neetu Kapoor And Rishi Kapoor Did, Pics Go Viral

A Bollywood Style Joota Chupai Ritual For Ranbir!

When it comes to Juta Chupai ritual one recalls Sooraj Barjatya’s Hum Aapke Hain Kaun. RaAlia’s wedding was no different as Alia’s bride gang demanded a whopping Rs 11.5 crores from Ranbir. The Bollywood Life report stated that fun affair was later settled with the groom giving an envelope of Rs 1 lakh in exchange of his shoes. Also Read - Ralia Effect: Animal NGO Names Pair of Rescued Horses After Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor

Kashmiri Shawls For Guests At RaAlia Wedding!

Alia personally handpicked Kashmiri shawls for the guests at the wedding. According to a Hindustan Times source, “The material of these shawls was incredibly fine and everyone was in awe of it”

Ranbir And Alia Present Expensive Gifts To Each Other!

The power couple made the special occasion more grand with their sweet gesture towards each other. While Alia gifted a band to Ranbir, the groom gave a diamond ring to the bride.

Alia Skipped Chooda For Hollywood Project!

Bollywood Life reported that Alia skipped the traditional Chooda ritual as it required her to wear the Chooda for atleast 40 days. As per sources, “Alia will shortly begin filming for her next, which will most likely be her Hollywood debut alongside Hollywood actor Gal Gadot. She will not be able to wear the chooda for the time being.” The actor will next be seen alongside hubby Ranbir in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra.