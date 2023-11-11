Bombay HC Reduces Time For Bursting Firecrackers On Diwali, Allows It From 8 PM To 10 PM

Home

Bombay High Court revised the time limit for bursting firecrackers during Diwali, reducing it to two hours from the earlier three hours.

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court amended the time limit for bursting firecrackers during Diwali, reducing it to two hours from the earlier three hours, stressing that air pollution in the city continued to remain critical in certain areas. The bench, comprising Bombay High Court Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya and Justice Arif Doctor, acknowledged earlier efforts but suggested more effective measures. However, a slight improvement in air quality was witnessed after recent rains on Thursday night. The bench had initially permitted three hours for bursting firecrackers from 7 pm to 10 pm on Diwali. Still, it later revised the time frame to 8 pm to 10 pm on Friday, citing the current situation.

Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya stated, ‘Let’s not become Delhi. Let’s remain Mumbaikars,’ while stressing the deteriorating air quality of the city. The bench has maintained the ban on the transport of vehicles carrying debris but allowed covered vehicles with construction materials. Notably, the ban was imposed on November 6.

Maharashtra | As per the directions of the High Court, crackers should be burst between 8 pm to 10 pm during Diwali. Considering the fact that air pollution has increased due to changes in weather patterns, both the Government and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation have taken… — ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2023

After November 19, municipal corporations will have the authority to permit debris-carrying vehicles based on the Air Quality Index (AQI). The bench at the Bombay HC stressed the importance of experts studying pollution sources and causes, stating, “We are not experts.”

Advocate General Birendra Saraf assured the state government’s genuine efforts, referencing the AQI’s improvements to their actions. However, the bench countered, attributing the improvement to rain and highlighting the government’s responsibility beyond fortuitous events.

Meanwhile, the air quality of the national capital still remains in the ‘ severe’ category, however, the recent showers have brought some respite to the people from the hazardous smog. The Delhi Government is planning for artificial rain through cloud seeding to curb air pollution.

Advocate Milind Sathe, representing the Mumbai Municipal Corporation, stated that out of 1,623 sites inspected, 1,065 received notices for violating pollution norms. The bench scrutinized the data, questioning the Corporation’s optimistic portrayal. It emphasized the essential need for an expert committee, urging the executive to manage such issues effectively.

Raising concerns over the manufacturing and sale of chemical firecrackers, the bench inquired about the presence of inspection mechanisms at both the manufacturing and retail stages. To address this, it established a committee composed of environmental and air pollution experts and a retired bureaucrat tasked with submitting weekly reports.

The court, handling petitions regarding the escalating air pollution in Mumbai, set further hearings for December 11.

