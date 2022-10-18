New Delhi: When things seemed to be getting back to normal, a team of scientists at Boston University claimed to have developed a new Covid strain which has an 80% kill rate. The virus (combining Omicron and the original Wuhan strain) found in the US killed 80 per cent of mice in a study, Dailymail.com reported. Meanwhile, experts have hit out at the scientists calling it “playing with fire”.Also Read - Omicron BF.7: Maharashtra Issues Fresh Alert Ahead of Diwali. Read Full Advisory Here

WHO CONDUCTED THE RESEARCH?

The research was conducted by a team of scientists from Florida and Boston at the school’s National Emerging Infectious Diseases Laboratories.

This lab is one of 13 biosafety level 4 labs in the US

It is engaged in dangerous research projects like those of COVID and Ebola.

WHAT DOES THE UNIVERSITY SAY?

"First, this research is not gain-of-function research, meaning it did not amplify the Washington state SARS-COV-2 virus strain (original virus from 2020) or make it more dangerous," Boston University said in a statement calling the online "false and inaccurate.

Defending their research and ignoring the outrage, the lead author Mohsan Saeed told Boston Herald, "Consistent with studies published by others, this work shows that it is not the spike protein that drives Omicron pathogenicity, but instead other viral proteins. Determination of those proteins will lead to better diagnostics and disease management strategies."