New Delhi: Web streaming service Eros Now on Thursday faced a huge outrage over its recent advertisement campaign on the ongoing Navratri festival as #BoycottErosNow started trending all over the web. As the nine-day long festival began on October 17, the company began a social media campaign of posting short videos and pictures from films produced by the company.

The social media posts were mainly of actors and actresses from various movies like Bajirao Mastani, Ra.One, De Dana Dan, Devdas among others. And several of these posts and the messages shared along with them has made the netizens furious with anger and offended various sections of the society.

As per the netizens, the posts shared by Eros Now were 'obscene' and also 'mocked Hinduism and its glorious festivals'. The posts were also slammed by Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut in a series of tweets where she stressed on the importance of community viewing. The actress also shared several screenshots of the posts by the production company.

We must preserve cinema as a community viewing theatre experience,its more difficult to enthrall large section of audience than sexualise content for personal viewing, digitisation of art faces this major crisis, all streaming platforms are nothing but a porn hub. SHAME @ErosNow pic.twitter.com/qKHde2R4HI — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 22, 2020

And, soon after receiving severe backlash about the posts, Eros Now has taken them down and has also issued an apology for the same. The apology post read, “We at Eros love and respect our cultures equally. It is not and it has never been our intention to hurt anyone’s emotions. We have deleted the concerned posts and apologise for having offended anybody’s sentiments.”