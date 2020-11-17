The pandemic has confined us to our homes for most of 2020, forcing us to find new ways to work and keep ourselves entertained. Thanks to a steady list of web series and films that are being released on various over-the-top (OTT) platforms, there hasn’t been a lack of home entertainment. Also Read - Airtel Xstream Stick Review: Fast and smooth experience just like Android TV

However, with so many streaming services available, the total subscription fee can be quite expensive. Not to mention if you also have a DTH connection at home, that's another monthly entertainment bill. So, how can you make the upcoming festive season more fun and fulfilling in a pocket-friendly manner? Simple! With Airtel Xstream Box – your one-stop entertainment destination offering 4K resolution access to over 500 TV channels, streaming services, loads of blockbuster movies and web shows across 15 languages. All in one small package.

What is Airtel Xstream Box?

Airtel understands that in a family, everyone has their unique preference of content type, genre and platform. To cater to the tastes of all, it has launched Airtel Xstream Box (AXB), a new generation of smart set-top boxes powered by Android 9.0. It allows you the freedom to choose between different OTT platforms, TV channels and much more, delivering rich viewing experience for both your large and small screens. With the Airtel Xstream App, your favourite digital content, including a library of 10k+ movies and shows and even live TV is now available on your mobile.

Why Choose Airtel Xstream Box?

Airtel Xstream Box runs Android Pie, the latest version of the Operating System from Google, and incorporates all its cutting edge features. This means it can turn any TV into a smart TV capable of downloading apps and games from Google Play Store, accessing internet and more. It comes pre-installed with all popular OTT apps such as Amazon Prime, Disney+Hotstar, Zee5, Voot etc. so you don’t need a DTH and a Firestick separately. Further, it has built-in Chromecast so you can project your smartphone on the TV without hassling with cables and connectors. In fact you can even use your phone as a gamepad since the device is Bluetooth enabled.

With Airtel Xstream Box, there are various subscription plans available for your convenience. However, we have a hack with which you can get everything for free, which includes, the AXB, OTT subscriptions and the Airtel Xstream app subscription. How? All you have to do is get an Airtel Xstream Fibre connection, which is their broadband service, and you get everything else free with it.

Ahead of the festivities, instead of investing in an expensive Smart TV, multiple devices, Wi-Fi connection and multiple OTT subscriptions, get everything free with your fibre connection from Airtel.

(This Story is a branded content and except for the headline, the article has not been edited by the India.com team)