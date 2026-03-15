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BREAKING: 1 dead, many injured as tornado rips Odisha’s Mayurbhanj
New Delhi: A sudden tornado that struck the Mayurbhanj district of Odisha on Sunday, 15 March 2026, in the afternoon, caused widespread devastation, throwing normal life into chaos. One person met a t
New Delhi: A sudden tornado that struck the Mayurbhanj district of Odisha on Sunday, 15 March 2026, in the afternoon, caused widespread devastation, throwing normal life into chaos. One person met a tragic end after being caught in the path of high-speed winds and a dust storm, while dozens of others sustained injuries.
The tornado caused extensive damage across several villages, leaving more than 70 homes either completely destroyed or partially damaged.
Tornado, Odisha, Mayurbhanj, Bhubaneswar, dust storm