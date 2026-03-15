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BREAKING: 1 dead, many injured as tornado rips Odisha’s Mayurbhanj

New Delhi: A sudden tornado that struck the Mayurbhanj district of Odisha on Sunday, 15 March 2026, in the afternoon, caused widespread devastation, throwing normal life into chaos. One person met a t

Published date india.com Published: March 15, 2026 8:58 PM IST
email india.com By Tahir Qureshi email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Tahir Qureshi email india.com twitter india.com
BREAKING: 1 dead, many injured as tornado rips Odisha’s Mayurbhanj

New Delhi: A sudden tornado that struck the Mayurbhanj district of Odisha on Sunday, 15 March 2026, in the afternoon, caused widespread devastation, throwing normal life into chaos. One person met a tragic end after being caught in the path of high-speed winds and a dust storm, while dozens of others sustained injuries.

The tornado caused extensive damage across several villages, leaving more than 70 homes either completely destroyed or partially damaged.

Tornado, Odisha, Mayurbhanj, Bhubaneswar, dust storm

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Tahir Qureshi

Tahir Qureshi

Tahir Qureshi is a seasoned media professional with a nose for news. He can best be described as a complete package, perfectly suited to journalism, since he can unearth buried, forgotten, authentic c ... Read More

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