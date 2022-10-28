Mumbai: At least 4-5 vehicles were trapped underneath after a portion of a three-storey building collapsed in the Wazira Naka area of Borivali of Mumbai. No injuries have been reported so far in the incident. Fire Brigade and Police team are present at the spot, the Mumbai Fire department said.Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan Recovers From Dengue, Back To Hosting Bigg Boss 16

