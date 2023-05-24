BREAKING: 7 Dead, 1 Critically Injured In Road Accident In Jammu & Kashmir’s Kishtwar

Seven people have died and one person has been critically injured after a cruiser vehicle of Pakal Dul Project with ten people on board, met with an accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar

Srinagar: Seven people have died and one person has been critically injured after a cruiser vehicle of Pakal Dul Project with ten people on board, met with an accident in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar. Injured are being shifted to District Hospital Kishtwar or GMC Doda as per requirement, reported ANI.

