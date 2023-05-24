By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
BREAKING: 7 Dead, 1 Critically Injured In Road Accident In Jammu & Kashmir’s Kishtwar
Seven people have died and one person has been critically injured after a cruiser vehicle of Pakal Dul Project with ten people on board, met with an accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar
Srinagar: Seven people have died and one person has been critically injured after a cruiser vehicle of Pakal Dul Project with ten people on board, met with an accident in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar. Injured are being shifted to District Hospital Kishtwar or GMC Doda as per requirement, reported ANI.
(This story is being updated.)
