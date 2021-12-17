Breaking News: Eight new cases of Omicron in Maharashtra; state’s overall tally rises to 40, reports NDTV. Further details are awaited.Also Read - Omicron Threat: Full Vaccination, Wearing Masks Essential; Decision on Booster Shots Soon, Says NITI Aayog Expert

Earlier in the day, 12 more people tested positive for the new Covid variant Omicron in Delhi on Friday, taking the total to 22, and officials said most of them are "fully vaccinated" and "asymptomatic". Ten of the 22 patients have been discharged, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said.

This is a breaking story. More details will be added soon.