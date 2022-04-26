New Delhi: Amid the raging controversy over the use of loudspeakers, Section 144 of the CrPC will be enforced in the Aurgangabad district administration till May 9. The prohibitory orders have been clamped ahead of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray’s scheduled rally on May 1.Also Read - Loudspeaker Row: Devendra Fadnavis Skips Key Meet Called by Maharashtra Govt; BJP-Sena Tussle Worsens

Raj Thackeray Proposed Rally on May 1

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray said would be holding a rally on May 1 to protest against the recital of azaan from loudspeakers atop mosques. He has also demanded that these loudspeakers be removed by May 3.