New Delhi: Announcing a major push for the aviation sector, which is witnessing unprecedented loss owing to the ongoing lockdown situation, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said that the Centre is now working to rationalise the use of the airspace.

What does it mean?

It means that the airspace in India is not optimally used. As the finance minister said, only 60 per cent of the airspace is being used for now. So, the flights are actually taking longer routes to reach the destinations while there are shorter routes but those are either not available or not explored. The Centre will now explore those routes and rationalise the use of the airspace to save both time and fuel.

This is also an environment-friendly move, Sitharaman said.

The announcement comes at a time when the domestic aviation sector is looking at a gradual opening of the operations as the lockdown enters its phase 4.

The aviation industry is witnessing a daily net loss of Rs 75-90 crore during the lockdown, reports said.