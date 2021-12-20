New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday summoned Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Panama Papers leak case. As per the latest reports, the probe agency has registered a money laundry case under Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA) in the matter.Also Read - Jacqueline Fernandez Summoned by ED in Rs 200 cr Extortion Case After Viral Picture With Sukesh Chandrasekhar

This is a breaking story. More details are awaited.