New Delhi: Amid an uptick in coronavirus cases across the country, the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) of Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on Thursday recommended the use of Biological E's Corbevax in children aged 5-12 years. The decision was taken at the DCGI's Subject Expert Committee meeting wherein the use of the vaccine in children was discussed. The SEC has now sent the recommendations to the Drug Controller General of India. A final nod by the DCGI is now awaited. At present, Corbevax, India's third homegrown vaccine is being administered to children in the age group 12-14 years.

DCGI's Subject Expert Committee (SEC) meeting begins to discuss recommendations on restricted emergency use of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin and Biological E's Corbevax vaccines among children aged 5-12: Sources — ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2022

Biological E Limited, Corbevax vaccine is India's first indigenously developed Receptor Binding Domain (RBD) Protein sub-unit vaccine against COVID-19. The DCGI had earlier approved Corbevax for restricted use in an emergency situation in adults on December 28. The Corbevax vaccine is administered through an intramuscular route with two doses scheduled 28 days apart and is stored at 2 to 8 degrees Celsius and presented as 0.5 ml (single dose) and 5 ml (10 doses) vial pack.