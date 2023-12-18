Home

News

BREAKING: Arvind Kejriwal summoned by Enforcement Directorate on December 21

BREAKING: Arvind Kejriwal summoned by Enforcement Directorate on December 21

BREAKING: Arvind Kejriwal summoned by Enforcement Directorate on December 21

Breaking News: ED summons Delhi CM and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal once again for questioning in connection with Delhi Excise Policy matter. The agency has asked him to appear before them on 21st December.

Trending Now

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.