BREAKING: Arvind Kejriwal summoned by Enforcement Directorate on December 21

Published: December 18, 2023 6:15 PM IST

By Abhijeet Sen | Edited by Abhijeet Sen

Breaking News: ED summons Delhi CM and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal once again for questioning in connection with Delhi Excise Policy matter. The agency has asked him to appear before them on 21st December.

