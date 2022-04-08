Bengaluru: Bengaluru police swung into action after 5 schools in the city received bomb threats on Friday. “A very powerful bomb has been planted in your school, this is not a joke. Immediately call the police and sappers, hundreds of lives may suffer, including yours, do not delay, now everything is only in your hands,” the threat mail stated.Also Read - Caught On Camera: Bengaluru Businessman Sets Son On Fire Over Financial Dispute | WATCH

Bomb squads have been deployed at the locations. Senior police officers visited the schools. Reacting to the mail, Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Kamal Pant said that four schools on the outskirts of Bengaluru have received a bomb threat through email, our local police are checking about it."

Schools That Have Received Bomb Threats Are:-

1. DPS Varthur

2. Gopalan International School

3. New Academy School

4. St. Vincent Paul Schoo…

5. Indian Public School Govindpura

5. Indian Public School Govindpura

6.Ebenezer International School, electronic city.

This is a developing story. More details awaited.