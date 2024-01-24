By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Delhi Airport on Alert After Darbhanga-Delhi SpiceJet Flight Receives Hoax Bomb Threat Call
A call was received at the SpiceJet reservation office about a bomb in the aircraft operating flight SG 8496 from Darbhanga to Delhi: Spicejet Spokesperson
New Delhi: National Carrier Spicejet received a call on Wednesday about a bomb in the aircraft operating flight SG 8496 from Darbhanga to Delhi. According to the company, the flight landed safely at Delhi airport at 6 pm and the aircraft was moved to an isolated bay. The passengers were deplaned safely and the aircraft is undergoing a thorough search by security agencies.
