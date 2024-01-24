Home

Delhi Airport on Alert After Darbhanga-Delhi SpiceJet Flight Receives Hoax Bomb Threat Call

A call was received at the SpiceJet reservation office about a bomb in the aircraft operating flight SG 8496 from Darbhanga to Delhi: Spicejet Spokesperson

New Delhi: National Carrier Spicejet received a call on Wednesday about a bomb in the aircraft operating flight SG 8496 from Darbhanga to Delhi. According to the company, the flight landed safely at Delhi airport at 6 pm and the aircraft was moved to an isolated bay. The passengers were deplaned safely and the aircraft is undergoing a thorough search by security agencies.

