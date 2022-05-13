New Delhi: At least four people were charred to death and 22 others were injured after a local bus from Katra to Jammu caught fire near Kharmal. For the unversed, Katra is the base camp for the pilgrims visiting Vaishno Devi shrine. As per preliminary details, the bus caught fire from the engine area which soon engulfed the whole bus, said ADGP Jammu. A forensic team has been rushed to the spot.Also Read - Kashmiri Pandit Shot Dead by Terrorists at Government Office in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam

"A local Bus.No.JK14/1831 on way from Katra to Jammu caught fire about 1 km from Katra. Probable cause is being ascertained. FSL team deputed on spot. 02 persons died on spot & 22 injured shifted to Katra. Out of which 03 referred for specialised treatment. Details will follow", tweeted ADGP Jammu.

Confirming the deaths, Additional Director General (ADG) of Police, Jammu zone, Mukesh Singh said initial probe does not point to use of any explosive. A forensic team is looking into the exact cause of fire.