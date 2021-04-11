Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates April 11, 2021: India on Saturday reported more than 1.45 lakh new coronavirus cases, in the country’s highest single-day spike since the coronavirus pandemic began last year. The Delhi government issued fresh COVID-19 restrictions on Saturday night, prohibiting all social, political, sports, entertainment, cultural and religious gatherings till further orders. Meanwhile, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray is reportedly in favour of a complete lockdown in the state. On Saturday, he called an all-party meeting via video conference to review the current COVID-19 situation in the state. Several other states and districts across India have been announcing restrictions like night curfew and lockdown according to the COVID spread in those areas. Stay tuned to this live blog for all the latest updates on COVID-19 in India. Also Read - Coronavirus: Delhi Registers 7,897 New Covid-19 Cases, Active Case Tally Touches 28,773 Mark

  • 7:45 AM IST

    Odisha seals border with Chhattisgarh: Amid the surge in COVID-19 cases in Odisha, the government has sealed its border with Chhattisgarh and intensified patrolling along the interstate boundary.

  • 7:45 AM IST

    University Exams To Be Conducted As Per Schedule in Karnataka: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister, CN Ashwath Narayan has said the state’s University exams will be conducted as per schedule, despite witnessing a surge in COVID cases.

  • 6:51 AM IST
    Night Curfew Imposed in Gorakhpur: The Gorakhpur district administration has decided to impose a night curfew till April 18 in the wake of rising coronavirus cases.