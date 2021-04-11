Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates April 11, 2021: India on Saturday reported more than 1.45 lakh new coronavirus cases, in the country’s highest single-day spike since the coronavirus pandemic began last year. The Delhi government issued fresh COVID-19 restrictions on Saturday night, prohibiting all social, political, sports, entertainment, cultural and religious gatherings till further orders. Meanwhile, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray is reportedly in favour of a complete lockdown in the state. On Saturday, he called an all-party meeting via video conference to review the current COVID-19 situation in the state. Several other states and districts across India have been announcing restrictions like night curfew and lockdown according to the COVID spread in those areas. Stay tuned to this live blog for all the latest updates on COVID-19 in India. Also Read - Coronavirus: Delhi Registers 7,897 New Covid-19 Cases, Active Case Tally Touches 28,773 Mark





