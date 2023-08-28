BREAKING: Earthquake of Magnitude 3.8 Hit Chhattisgarh’s Surguja

Top Recommended Stories

An earthquake of magnitude 3.8 hit Chhattisgarh's Surguja at around 8.04 pm: National Center for Seismology

Published: August 28, 2023 8:40 PM IST

By Victor Dasgupta | Edited by Victor Dasgupta

