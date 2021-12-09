New Delhi: The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Thursday announced to end the year-long farmers protest against the three farms. The morcha said that farmers will return to their homes from several Delhi border points. The decision was taken at a meeting of the SKM today after a draft proposal from the Centre was received on the pending issues which includes assurances on MSP and withdrawal of police cases. The morcha was spearheading the stir since November last year at several Delhi border points against the three farm laws. The ‘ pending issues include law on Minimum Support Price, withdrawal of the draft Electricity Amendments Bill, 2020/2021, withdrawal of criminal cases against farmers and compensation for the families of farmers who died during the year-long protest against the three farm laws, now repealed.Also Read - Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Item Song From Pushpa To Be Released On THIS Date, Fans Lose Their Calm

When Prime Minister Modi last month offered farmers an “apology” and said the farm laws would be scrapped, farmers rejoiced but underlined their determination to continue protests till the MSP issue was resolved. Also Read - Explained: Crash History of IAF Chopper Mi-17, Considered One of The Safest Machine to Fly

Farmers from Haryana, Punjab and some parts of Uttar Pradesh have been camped at Delhi borders for over a year now, demanding that the government withdraw the three laws — The Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 and Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020. Also Read - Travelling to Ladakh Amid Omicron Scare? Check Latest Covid Rules, Quarantine Norms And More