Massive Fire Engulfs Bakery In Delhi’s Mayur Vihar: Watch

Massive Fire Engulfs Bakery In Delhi's Mayur Vihar

A massive fire broke out at a factory in Delhi's Mayur Vihar Phase 3 on Thursday evening. Firefighters are at the spot and efforts are on to douse the flames.

New Delhi: A massive fire broke out at a bakery in Delhi’s Mayur Vihar Phase 3 on Thursday. Firefighters are on the scene and efforts are underway to douse the flames.

“Fire breaks out at a bakery in Mayur Vihar Phase 3. Four fire tenders are at the spot. Efforts to douse the fire underway. Further details awaited,” news agency ANI tweeted.

Delhi | Fire breaks out at a bakery in Mayur Vihar Phase 3. Four fire tenders are at the spot. Efforts to douse the fire underway. Further details awaited — ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2023

A video shared by ANI on Twitter shows the building engulfed in a massive inferno.

#WATCH | Delhi | Fire broke out at a bakery in Mayur Vihar Phase 3. Four fire tenders at the spot. Efforts to douse the fire underway. pic.twitter.com/Uu7fHwc6i3 — ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2023

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details come in.

Meanwhile, fire-fighting operation in a building in Delhi’s Mukherjee Nagar that housed a coaching centre concluded on Thursday afternoon, with fire services officials saying that some of the scared students tried to escape through a window as the fire raged on.

Officials said 11 fire tenders were sent to the spot and all those trapped at the coaching centre were rescued from the building, ANI reported.

Visuals showed smoke coming out of the top floor of the building and students sliding down using a rope with bags on their backs.

Onlookers, who had gathered below the building, expressed concern over the safety of students. As they slithered down the building, the students also made use of air conditioners installed on other floors.

Delhi Fire Services Director Atul Garg said the fire was brought under control.

“We received information about a fire in a building. We later came to know that the fire had broken out at a coaching centre and some students were trapped. We sent 11 fire tenders to the spot. The fire has been brought under control. Some of the students were scared and tried to escape through the window. Four children sustained minor injuries,” Garg was quoted as saying by ANI.

(With ANI inputs)

(With ANI inputs)