Amritsar: Ahead of the 75th Independence Day, a grenade was found outside a house in Amritsar's residential area, Ranjit Avenue on Friday. Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad have rushed the spot. A probe is currently underway.

This comes days after the Punjab police recovered an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) fitted inside a tiffin box, hand grenades from Lopoke village in Amritsar near the Indo-Pak border, and foiled a major terror attack.

"Some recoveries were made in Amritsar (rural) which include 5 grenades, Improvised Explosive Device (IED)-fitted tiffin boxes & 100 rounds of 9mm pistol. As per our assessment, these bombs were delivered via a drone from across the border", Punjab DGP Dinkar Gupta had stated.

Meanwhile, security has been tightened across the country by intensifying patrolling, conducting anti-sabotage checks and deploying extra pickets to thwart any untoward incident.

In Delhi, as part of the anti-terror measures, enhanced police presence, intensive checking at vulnerable points, checking of hotels and guest houses, SIM card and second-hand car dealers, sensitisation of cybercafe owners and verification of tenant and servant drives are being intensively carried out by all the police stations in the wake of I-day.