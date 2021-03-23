Raipur: Three District Reserve Guard (DRG) jawans have been killed and a few injured in IED blast triggered by Naxals in Narayanpur district; details awaited, says DGP Chhattisgarh, DM Awasthi. Maoists attack Chattisgarh Police vehicle in Narayanpur with an Improvised Explosive Device (IED). Initial details indicate that 3 District Force Jawans have been killed in action, 15 others have been injured. Troops have rushed to the spot. More details awaited… Also Read - MHA Issues New Guidelines Amid Surge In COVID-19 Cases Across Country, Tells States To Enforce Test- Track-Treat Protocol

