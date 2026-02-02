Home

News

Iran to hold talk with US about nuclear deal; Trumps special envoy Steve Witkoff on way to Israel

Iran to hold talk with US about nuclear deal; Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff on way to Israel

Iran's state news agency Fars reported that President Pezeshkian has ordered the start of nuclear talks with the US.

(AP Photo/Ben Curtis - Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader via AP)

New Delhi: Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has authorized the start of talks with the United States on the nuclear issue. This decision comes at a time when US President Donald Trump has said he wants to reach an agreement with Iran to avoid any military action.

Iran’s state news agency Fars, citing a government source, reported that President Pezeshkian has ordered the start of nuclear talks with the US. According to Fars, the talks between Iran and the US will focus on the nuclear program, but a date for the talks has not yet been set.

Trump’s special envoy, Steve Witkoff, to meet Benjamin Netanyahu

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump’s special envoy, Steve Witkoff, will arrive in Israel on Tuesday, where he will meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir. This information was provided by two senior Israeli officials.

The main topic of these meetings will be Iran. IDF Chief Eyal Zamir recently visited Washington, where he discussed security situations and strategies related to Iran with US defense officials. The US envoy’s visit to Israel is considered very important in this context.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Iran protests

Last month, anti-government protests intensified in Iran, in which more than 6,000 people were killed in the crackdown by Iranian security forces. Following this, the US increased pressure on Iran. President Trump warned Iran of military action and ordered the deployment of an aircraft carrier strike group to the Middle East. Despite making strong statements, Trump has also made it clear that he wants a solution through dialogue. On the other hand, Iran has also said that it is ready for talks, but if attacked, it will respond with full force.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.