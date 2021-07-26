Bengaluru: Putting an end to all speculations, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday said that he has decided to step down from his post. He made the announcement while speaking at two-year anniversary of his government. “I have decided to resign. I will meet the Governor after lunch”, said Yediyurappa.Also Read - Suspense Continues Over Change of Guard in Karnataka as CM Yediyurappa Awaits 'Instruction' From High Command | Top Points

I have decided to resign. I will meet the Governor after lunch: Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa at a programme to mark the celebration of 2 years of his govt pic.twitter.com/sOn0lXAfeD — ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2021

Also Read - 'Expecting Suggestions From High Command by Evening', Karnataka CM Yediyurappa on Possible Exit | Key Points