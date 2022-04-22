New Delhi: A person allegedly attempted suicide by jumping in front of a metro track at Tilak Nahar Metro Station on Friday morning. Following this, services from Tilak Nagar to Karol Bagh on Blue Line was affected. “Delay in services from Tilak Nagar to Karol Bagh on Blue Line due to a passenger on track at Tilak Nagar”, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said in a tweet. Also Read - Boris Johnson in India LIVE: Bilateral Talks Commence Between UK PM And Modi; Discussion Likely On Defence, Trade

Earlier on Thursday as well, Delhiites had a harrowing time as there was a delay in services on the Blue Line. Taking to Twitter, DMRC informed commuters about the delay but did not reveal the reason behind it. “Delay in services between Dwarka Sector 21 and Noida Electronic City/Vaishali. Normal service on all other lines,” the DMRC tweeted. For the unversed, the Blue Line connects Vaishali and Noida with Dwarka. Also Read - Delhi Metro Blue Line: Delay in Services Between Dwarka Sector 21 And Noida/ Vaishali, Commuters Irked

