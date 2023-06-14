By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
BREAKING: Manipur Minister Nemcha Kipgen’s House Set Ablaze In Imphal West
Imphal: Unidentified miscreants set ablaze the official residence of Manipur minister Nemcha Kipgen in Lamphel area of Imphal West district on late Wednesday night.
More details to follow
Minister Nemcha kipgen qtr in Lamphel, Imphal burnt down. pic.twitter.com/mmcEIdYMLZ
— 7Haokip (@kai7haokip) June 14, 2023