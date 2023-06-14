ZEE Sites

Top Recommended Stories

BREAKING: Manipur Minister Nemcha Kipgen’s House Set Ablaze In Imphal West

BREAKING: Manipur Minister Nemcha Kipgen's House Set Ablaze In Imphal West

Published: June 14, 2023 11:14 PM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Gazi Abbas Shahid

BREAKING: Manipur Minister Nemcha Kipgen's House Set Ablaze In Imphal West
BREAKING: Manipur Minister Nemcha Kipgen's House Set Ablaze In Imphal West

Imphal: Unidentified miscreants set ablaze the official residence of Manipur minister Nemcha Kipgen in Lamphel area of Imphal West district on late Wednesday night.

Also Read:

More details to follow

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.