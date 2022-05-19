New Delhi: In a big jolt to Navjot Singh Sidhu, the Supreme Court on Wednesday awarded one-year imprisonment to the Congress leader in a 1988 road rage case. As per the order, Sidhu will be taken into custody by Punjab police.Also Read - What's Next For Sidhu After SC Awards Him 1-Year Jail Term In 1988 Road Rage Case

. News agency ANI reported that the apex court allowed the review plea filed by the family of the deceased who was killed during an alleged brawl with the cricketer-turned-politician. Also Read - EWS Quota In NEET-PG: Supreme Court To Hear Batch Of Pleas For Final Hearing In July | What Happened So Far

SC allows review application, imposes one-year rigorous imprisonment on Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu in a three-decade-old road rage case pic.twitter.com/cyYfsXh92o — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2022

Also Read - Cheque Bounce: SC Orders Setting Up Special Courts To Resolve Cases | Details Inside

Soon after the sentence by Supreme Court, Navjot Singh Sidhu took to Twitter and said, “Will submit to the majesty of law ….”.

Will submit to the majesty of law …. — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) May 19, 2022

In May 2018, the Supreme Court had held Sidhu guilty of the offence of ‘voluntarily causing hurt’ to a 65-year-old man, and let him off with a fine of Rs 1,000. Later in September 2018, the apex court agreed to examine a review petition filed by the family members of the deceased and had issued notice, restricted to the quantum of sentence.

The top court had also acquitted Sidhu’s aide Rupinder Singh Sandhu of all charges saying there was no trustworthy evidence regarding his presence along with Sidhu at the time of the offence in December 1988.

According to the prosecution, Sidhu and Sandhu were in a Gypsy parked in the middle of a road near the Sheranwala Gate Crossing in Patiala on December 27, 1988, when the victim and two others were on their way to the bank to withdraw money.

When they reached the crossing, it was alleged, Gurnam Singh, driving a Maruti car, found the Gypsy in the middle of the road and asked the occupants, Sidhu and Sandhu, to remove it. This led to heated exchanges.