Breaking News: 207 Trains Of Northern Railways Cancelled Due To G20 Summit
In the view of G20 Summit in New Delhi, a total of 207 Train Services will be cancelled and 36 Train Services will be Short terminated / Short originated on the 9th, 10th & 11th of September: Northern Railway.
