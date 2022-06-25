Breaking News: Civil rights activist and journalist Teesta Setalvad has been detained by Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad in Mumbai in a case related to her NGO, reports news agency ANI.Also Read - Mumbai's Drinking Water Stocks Dip Below 10 Per Cent, Current Supply Can Suffice 38 Days: BMC

The Gujarat ATS team detained and took Setalvad to Santacruz police station in Mumbai.

This is a breaking news story. Details will be added soon.