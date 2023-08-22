Top Recommended Stories

Bihar Government Bans Social Media Sites in West Champaran

Bihar government bans social media sites in the Bagaha sub-division of West Champaran district from 1400 hours of 22nd August to 1400 hours of 24th August.

Updated: August 22, 2023 7:49 PM IST

By Abhijeet Sen | Edited by Abhijeet Sen

New Delhi: Bihar government bans social media sites in the Bagaha sub-division of West Champaran district from 1400 hours of 22nd August to 1400 hours of 24th August.

