Bhubaneswar: In a tragic incident, 8 migrant workers went missing after two boats reportedly capsized in Sileru river in Chitrakonda near Odisha-Andhra Pradesh border on Tuesday. As per the reports, the boat with 11 people on board was on its way to Odisha's Malkangiri district. It started off from Sileru of Vizag Agency, however, after minutes of sailing the boats capsized. While three people saved themselves, eight persons went missing.

"8 migrant workers missing, one body recovered after a boat capsized in Sileru river in Chitrakonda Police Station limits in Odisha, near Odisha- Andhra Pradesh border. search and rescue operation underway", said Visakhapatnam SP BV Krishna Rao.

The incident comes ahead of Cyclone Yaas which is expected to hit the coasts of Odisha and West Bengal on May 26. A yellow alert has been issued in both Odisha and West Bengal after cyclonic storm 'Yaas' moved slowly north-northwestwards and was very likely to intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm during the next 12 hours.