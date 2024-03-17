Home

Breaking News: Date of Counting of Votes For Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim Assembly Polls Advanced To June 2

Breaking News: The Election Commission of India has changed the date of counting of votes for Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim Assembly Polls to June 2 from June 4.

