Breaking News: Date of Counting of Votes For Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim Assembly Polls Advanced To June 2

Breaking News: The Election Commission of India has changed the date of counting of votes for Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim Assembly Polls to June 2 from June 4.

Updated: March 17, 2024 4:00 PM IST

By Abhijeet Sen | Edited by Abhijeet Sen

