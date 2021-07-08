New Delhi: A cleaner discovered a grenade in sewage under the walkway, earlier today near Sagarpur area of Delhi, reports news agency ANI. The area has been cordoned off using makeshift sandbags and local police guards have been deployed, Delhi Police said.Also Read - Fire in CBI Building at CGO Complex in Delhi, Blaze Under Control

This is a breaking story. More details will be added soon. Also Read - Shocking Incest Case in Noida Lands Juvenile in Correction Home