SpiceJet SG-11 flight from Delhi to Dubai makes an emergency landing in Karachi (Pakistan) after developing a technical fault, reports news agency ANI. All passengers onboard are safe. More details are awaited.

Another SpiceJet aircraft operating from Delhi to Jabalpur was forced to return to the Delhi airport on Saturday morning after the crew noticed smoke in the cabin. The aircraft was flying at an altitude of 5,000 feet when the crew witnessed the smoke, according to ANI report.