New Delhi: As Omicron cases continue to rise, the Delhi government on Tuesday imposed lockdown-like restrictions across the city to combat the further spread of the new variant. The Delhi government also sounded a yellow alert as the COVID positivity rate rose over 0.5 per cent on two consecutive days. The decision was made at a high-level meeting chaired by CM Arvind Kejriwal today. “We have stayed above 0.5 per cent positivity rate for more than two days. We are enforcing Level-I (Yellow alert) of the Graded Response Action Plan. A detailed order on restrictions to be implemented will be released soon,” the Chief Minister reportedly told top officials after the meeting.Also Read - Delhi Puts New Rules For Flyers, Foreign Returnees

The Chief Minister, however, assured that the government is fully prepared to deal with the rise in number of infections. “We are 10 times more prepared than earlier to deal with the rise in Covid cases in Delhi”, Kejriwal stated, adding that the cases are mild. Furthermore, he Delhiites to strictly adhere to Covid protocols like wearing face masks and maintaining social distancing.

As the COVID19 positivity rate has been above 0.5% for the past few days, we are enforcing Level-I (Yellow alert) of the Graded Response Action Plan. A detailed order on restrictions to be implemented will be released soon: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal pic.twitter.com/tkJ9WtMaSz — ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2021

Full List of New Restrictions in Delhi

Night curfew in the city from 11 PM to 5 AM.

Private offices to work at 50 per cent capacity.

Only 2 persons are allowed in autos and taxis.

Bars, spas to operate with 50 per cent capacity.

Restaurants to operate with 50 per cent capacity.

Hotels to work as quarantine centers.

20 people are allowed at weddings and funerals.

Shops/malls with non-essential services or goods will open from 10 am to 8 pm under odd-even rule.

Delhi Metro will run with 50% seating capacity, but no standing passengers.

Religious places will remain open but devotees are not allowed.

Omicron, COVID-19 Situation in Delhi

Meanwhile, the total number of cases of the new Omicron variant mounted to 165 on Tuesday. Besides, Delhi had recorded 331 fresh coronavirus cases, the highest single-day rise since June 9 and one death, on Monday, while the positivity rate mounted to 0.68 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department. Delhi’s first case of the Omicron variant — a 37-year-old man from Ranchi — was detected on December 5. He has been discharged. Doctors have also warned that people should avoid all kinds of gatherings as this is a highly transmissible variant, and follow Covid-appropriate behaviours, else the situation may worsen.