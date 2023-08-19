Top Recommended Stories

Breaking News: Earthquake of Magnitude 4.4 Hits Assam’s West Karbi Anglong

An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 hits Assam's West Karbi Anglong at around 8:50 pm: National Center for Seismology.

Published: August 19, 2023 9:29 PM IST

By Abhijeet Sen | Edited by Abhijeet Sen

