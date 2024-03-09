Home

Election Commissioner Arun Goel Resigns Ahead Of Lok Sabha Polls 2024

Election Commissioner Arun Goel has resigned from his position ahead of the general election.

Election Commissioner Arun Goel (Image: ANI)

New Delhi: In a shocking development, Election Commissioner Arun Goel has resigned from his post months ahead of the Lok Sabha polls in 2024. Arun Goel, a seasoned IAS officer of the 1985 batch, took early retirement on November 18, 2022, after which he joined the Election Commission of India. Notably, Arun Goel had the mandate to serve the office until December 2027 and was in line to be the next CEC after February 2025.

According to a law ministry notification, Goel’s resignation has been accepted by President Droupadi Murmu with effect from Saturday. It was not immediately known why he stepped down. Following the retirement of Anup Pandey in February and Goel’s resignation, the three-member EC panel now has only Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar.

“In pursuance of clause (1) of Section 11 of The Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Act, 2023, the President is pleased to accept the resignation tendered by Shri Arun Goel, Election Commissioner with effect from the 09th March, 2024”, an official statement from the Ministry of Law and Justice read. Meanwhile, the election dates are likely to be announced next week.

Professional Career

Goel assumed charge as the Election Commissioner (EC) of India on November 21, 2022. He has also worked as Secretary, Ministry of Culture; Vice-Chairman, Delhi Development Authority; Additional Secretary and Financial Advisor, Ministry of Labour and Employment; and Joint Secretary, Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance. The Lok Sabha polls are slated to be held in April-May this year.

His early professional days kicked off as a sub-divisional officer in 1989. His diverse career span saw him working at several governmental departments, like Culture, Labour and Employment, Finance, and the Delhi Development Authority. This progression of his career journey also led to him holding a variety of roles within the Punjab government.

(With inputs from agencies)

