Mumbai-Bound IndiGo Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Delhi Due To ‘Foul Smell’

Emergency Landing: Mumbai-Bound IndiGo Flight has returned to the capital city minutes after the take-off due to 'foul smell' on the flight.

New Delhi: A Mumbai-bound IndiGo flight returned to Delhi and made an emergency landing on February 9 as a precautionary measure due to a ‘momentary foul smell.’ Indigo flight number – 6E 449 returned to the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) minutes after take-off as flyers complained about the foul smell on the flight. In a statement, IndiGo stated that there was a “momentary foul smell” in the flight and the pilot promptly followed the standard operating procedures and landed back in the capital city as a precaution.

Specific details could not be immediately ascertained.

(Note: This is a developing story and further details will be added.)

