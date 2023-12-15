Home

Breaking News: Fire Breaks Out In AC Coach Of Pawan Express In Bihar’s Madhubani

A massive fire broke out inside the AC coach of Pawan Express Train in Bihar's Madhubani on Thursday.

Image credit: ANI

Breaking News: A fire broke out in the AC coach of Pawan express train at Jayanagar in Bihar Madhubani. All passengers are safe and no casualties have been reported, officials said.

#WATCH | Fire breaks out in an AC coach of Pawan Express train at Jaynagar in Bihar's Madhubani; no casualties reported in the incident pic.twitter.com/QwnULqdCUi — ANI (@ANI) December 15, 2023

This is a developing story. More details will be added soon.

