Breaking News: Fire Breaks Out In AC Coach Of Pawan Express In Bihar’s Madhubani

A massive fire broke out inside the AC coach of Pawan Express Train in Bihar's Madhubani on Thursday.

Updated: December 15, 2023 4:20 PM IST

By Gazi Abbas Shahid

Image credit: ANI

Breaking News:  A fire broke out in the AC coach of Pawan express train at Jayanagar in Bihar Madhubani. All passengers are safe and no casualties have been reported, officials said.

This is a developing story. More details will be added soon.

