Fire Breaks Out In Azadpur Vegetable Market of Delhi
New Delhi: Fire Breaks Out In Azadpur Vegetable Market of Delhi. Images from the main vegetable market in the nation’s capital, Azadpur Mandi, show a row of sheds on fire. Eleven fire trucks, according to the authorities, are on the scene putting out the flames. No injuries have been reported.
Fire Station Officer Paras Kumar says, “We got the information that a fire broke out near Azadpur Gate No. 1… We have extinguished it completely… No one is injured…There are 7-8 vehicles on the spot… The reasons for the fire will be known after investigation… Our vehicle came fast, and the fire was extinguished in 15-20 minutes…”
Further details awaited.
