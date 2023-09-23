Home

Fire Breaks Out In Humsafar Express In Gujarat’s Valsad

Fire & smoke were noticed in power car/brake van coach of train number 22498 Tiruchchirappalli Junction to Shri Ganganagar Junction while passing Valsad.

Valsad: Fire breaks out in Humsafar Express, which runs between Tiruchirappalli and Shri Ganganagar, in Gujarat’s Valsad; no casualty reported till now. Fire & smoke were noticed in power car/brake van coach of train number 22498 Tiruchchirappalli Junction to Shri Ganganagar Junction while passing Valsad. All passengers of the adjacent coach were deboarded safely. No casualty was reported. After detaching the coach from this train, it will be departed shortly: Sumit Thakur, CPRO, Western Railway.

Further information awaited.

Watch:

#WATCH | Fire breaks out in Humsafar Express, which runs between Tiruchirappalli and Shri Ganganagar, in Gujarat’s Valsad; no casualty reported till now pic.twitter.com/p5Eyb7VQKw — ANI (@ANI) September 23, 2023

