Breaking News LIVE: A special court in Mumbai granted conditional bail to jailed Independent MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana today. Navneet and Ravi Rana were arrested on April 23 after they threatened to chant Hanuman Chalisa outside Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's residence. The court, which was earlier set to pronounce its order by 5 PM on Monday, observed that the order was not ready. Given that Tuesday, May 3 is a holiday on account of Eid, the order will be pronounced by the Mumbai Court by 11 AM on Wednesday, May 4.