Breaking News LIVE: A special court in Mumbai granted conditional bail to jailed Independent MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana today. Navneet and Ravi Rana were arrested on April 23 after they threatened to chant Hanuman Chalisa outside Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s residence. The court, which was earlier set to pronounce its order by 5 PM on Monday, observed that the order was not ready. Given that Tuesday, May 3 is a holiday on account of Eid, the order will be pronounced by the Mumbai Court by 11 AM on Wednesday, May 4.Also Read - Mino Raiola, Football Super Agent, Dies at 54; Family Issues Statement

Live Updates

  • 3:36 PM IST

    BCCI issues order to ban journalist Boria Majumdar for two years for intimidating cricketer Wriddhiman Saha.

  • 3:31 PM IST

  • 3:31 PM IST

    Ministry of Defence: The pension for the month of April 2022 has now been processed and pension is due to be credited by end-of-day on May 04, 2022. All such pensioners are being informed about pending annual identification through SMS and email.

  • 3:25 PM IST

    Delhi| All construction labourers earlier had to spend somewhere between Rs 1000 to Rs 3000 per month for travel. Now the government has decided to make bus travel free for such labourers. This will benefit about 10 lakh labourers in the state: Manish Sisodia, Deputy CM

  • 2:10 PM IST

    RBI Governor PC: As the war draws on shortage and volatility in commodity and financial markets persists and increases, global economic recovery is losing pace, said Shaktikanta Das.

  • 2:06 PM IST

    Shaktikanta Das PC: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das addresses unscheduled briefing amid rising inflation.

  • 12:57 PM IST

    Jodhpur violence | Ministry of Home Affairs is watching the situation linked to communal tension in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur very closely: MHA officials

  • 12:56 PM IST

    Hanuman Chalisa row: Police detains Maharashtra Navnirman Sena Secretary Ajay Shinde along with six others after they perform Maha Aarti in Khalkar Hanuman Mandir in Pune.

    “Over 250 Maharashtra Navnirman Sena workers have yet been detained for playing Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers,” says Maharashtra police

  • 11:02 AM IST

    Maharashtra | Navi Mumbai’s Sanpada Police detained the city head of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) Yogesh Shete, amid the loudspeaker row

  • 11:01 AM IST

    Threat call at Nepal International Airport | Domestic Terminal of Nepal’s Tribhuvan International Airport vacated after a phone call claiming suspicious object planted inside the terminal was received: Airport authorities Search for suspicious object underway