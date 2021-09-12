Breaking News LIVE Updates September 12, 2021: India.com brings you all the latest updates and breaking news from India and the world. Stay tuned to this live blog and check out our in-depth coverage of all the major news topics including the COVID-19 pandemic and vaccination drive in India, and the crisis in Afghanistan after Taliban’s takeover.Also Read - Who Will Be Gujarat's Next CM? BJP Legislature Party Meet To Decide On Sunday Also Read - Vijay Rupani is Fourth BJP CM to Resign in Recent Weeks. Who Are The Other 3?