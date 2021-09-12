Breaking News LIVE Updates September 12, 2021: India.com brings you all the latest updates and breaking news from India and the world. Stay tuned to this live blog and check out our in-depth coverage of all the major news topics including the COVID-19 pandemic and vaccination drive in India, and the crisis in Afghanistan after Taliban’s takeover.Also Read - Who Will Be Gujarat's Next CM? BJP Legislature Party Meet To Decide On Sunday

Live Updates

  • 7:11 AM IST

    Ayodhya’s Ramlila to be held virtually this year: Ayodhya’s Ramlila will be held virtually and will be live-streamed on Doordarshan, the Ramlila Committee in Ayodhya said.

  • 7:05 AM IST

    Drones target northern Iraqi airport after 2 month lull: Explosives-laden drones targeted Irbil international airport in northern Iraq where US-led coalition troops are stationed with no reports of casualties, according to security forces and officials in Kurdish-run region. (AP)